Stack’s Bowers Galleries Auction to Be Held as Scheduled in California

On Thursday, March 12, under a state of emergency declared by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, the Baltimore Convention Center suspended operations and activities in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo, previously scheduled for March 19–21 at the Convention Center, will be closed for all bourse activities including dealer buying and selling, educational programs, and club meetings.

The auction of Stack’s Bowers Galleries, the official auction company of the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo, will be held on the previously announced dates. Stack’s Bowers Galleries will provide auction location information and other details on their web site, www.stacksbowers.com, in the near future.

Governor Hogan announced the highest activation level of the Maryland Emergency Management Agency at 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Containment strategies include restricting public access to state buildings, and prohibiting “any social, community, religious, recreational, or sports gatherings or events of more than 250 people in close proximity at all locations and venues across the state. All planned large gatherings and events must be canceled or postponed.”

Management and staff of the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo express their deepest concerns for everyone affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“Our highest priority is the safety and health of our dealers, collectors, and the general public,” said Expo manager Lori Kraft. “We also understand the challenges for dealers and collectors who were looking forward to the show. All Whitman Expo booth holders will be contacted by Whitman staff over the next seven business days to discuss in further detail.”

Kraft continued, “We look forward to welcoming everyone back to an upcoming Whitman Expo, for our usual bourse activities, including educational programs, Kids Korner activities, and coin-club meetings.”

Updates and news regarding the Whitman Baltimore Expo will be posted at expo.whitman.com.

For updates on COVID-19 in Maryland and elsewhere, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.

