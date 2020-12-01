Collectors Universe Shareholders to Receive Immediate and Certain Value of $75.25 Per Share in Cash

Fully Financed Transaction Represents 30% Premium to 60-Day VWAP

On Monday, November 30, Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT), a leading provider of value-added authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of collectibles, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which an investor group led by entrepreneur and sports card collector Nat Turner, D1 Capital Partners L.P., and Cohen Private Ventures, LLC (the “Investor Group”) will acquire all of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock for $75.25 per share in cash.

The transaction represents a premium of approximately 30% over the Company’s 60-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) ended on November 25, 2020, the last full trading day before today’s announcement. The transaction, which was approved by the Collectors Universe Board of Directors, represents fully diluted equity value of approximately $700 million and is not subject to any financing contingency.

Joseph J. Orlando, President and CEO of Collectors Universe, will continue to lead Collectors Universe, which will retain its headquarters in Santa Ana, California.

“After careful consideration, we are pleased to have reached an agreement that reflects the remarkable value creation Collectors Universe has achieved through its consistent execution during these challenging times,” said A.J. “Bert” Moyer, Chairman of the Collectors Universe Board of Directors. “This transaction will deliver an immediate cash premium to our shareholders, and create exciting opportunities for our employees, collectors and dealers around the world.”

“Collectors Universe has firmly established itself as an industry leader, with the strongest and best-known brands in authentication and grading services,” said Mr. Orlando. “As we look to our next chapter, I’m excited to partner with Nat, a fellow lifelong collector and hobbyist whose passion for the collectibles space and substantial experience scaling technology businesses will help position Collectors Universe to drive continued growth and success in our PSA and PCGS brands over the long-term. This transaction is a testament to the value that all of Collectors Universe’s talented employees have built. As we transition from a public to a private company, in partnership with Nat and a group of world-class financial investors and sports and collectibles enthusiasts, our customers will continue to see the same level of integrity, transparency, service, and high-quality solutions that they expect from Collectors Universe.”

“Collecting sports cards and connecting with like-minded hobbyists has been a lifelong passion,” said Mr. Turner. “I have tremendous respect for the high-quality services Collectors Universe provides and the leadership position its talented team, led by Joe Orlando, has built. We are committed to bringing the resources and expertise necessary to expand the Company’s operational capacity and technological capabilities while enhancing the accuracy and consistency for which Collectors Universe is known.”

Transaction Details

The transaction will be completed through a cash tender offer for all of the outstanding common shares of Collectors Universe for $75.25 USD per share in cash, to be commenced as promptly as reasonably practicable, followed by a merger in which any remaining outstanding shares of Collectors Universe will be converted into the right to receive the same cash price per share paid in the tender offer. The closing of the tender offer is subject to certain limited and customary conditions, including the tender by Collectors Universe shareholders of at least one share more than 50% of Collectors Universe’s issued and outstanding shares and expiration or early termination of the statutory waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

The Collectors Universe Board of Directors recommends that all shareholders tender their shares in the offer.

The transaction is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2021. Upon completion of the transaction, Collectors Universe will become a privately held company and its shares will no longer be listed on any public market.

Advisors

Houlihan Lokey is serving as financial advisor to the Company and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Professional Corporation is serving as legal counsel.

Allen & Company LLC is serving as financial advisor to the Investor Group and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP are serving as legal counsel.

* * *

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc. is a leading provider of value-added services to the collectibles markets. The Company authenticates and grades collectible coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and memorabilia. The Company also compiles and publishes authoritative information about United States and world coins, collectible trading cards and sports memorabilia and operates its CCE dealer-to-dealer Internet bid-ask market for certified coins and its Expos trade show and conventions business. This information is accessible to collectors and dealers at the Company’s website and is also published in print.

About D1 Capital Partners

D1 Capital Partners is a global investment firm that operates across public and private markets. The firm combines the talent and operational excellence of a large, premier asset management firm with the flexible mandate and long-term time horizon of a family office. Founded in 2018 by Dan Sundheim, D1 focuses on investing in the global internet, technology, telecom, media, consumer, healthcare, financial, industrial, and real estate sectors.

About Cohen Private Ventures

Cohen Private Ventures invests long-term capital, primarily in direct private investments and other opportunistic transactions, and manages family office activities, on behalf of Steven A. Cohen and his family.

