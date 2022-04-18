High-Grade Gold Eagle Certified by NGC Realizes Over $800,000

A high-grade Indian Head Eagle gold coin certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) realized $840,000 USD in the Stack’s Bowers Spring 2022 Auction on April 5, 2022.

Graded NGC MS 68, the 1907 Wire Rim Indian Head Eagle is among the finest examples known and is surpassed only by a single coin in the NGC Census. Off the market for nearly a quarter-century, it was offered in Session 4 of the auction (as lot 4058), featuring The Dr. Paul and Rosalie Zito Collection.

In 1907, the Indian Head Eagle replaced the long-running Liberty Head series. With a design by renowned sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, the first of three varieties dated 1907 had a mintage of a mere 500 coins. This variety is distinguished by a wire rim instead of the traditional raised rim on US coins. It also includes periods surrounding UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, TEN DOLLARS, and each word in E PLURIBUS UNUM; these periods were dropped from the design ultimately used to strike these coins in large quantities.

President Theodore Roosevelt’s work with Saint-Gaudens (also renowned for his eponymous Double Eagle design) was the beginning of a renaissance of US coinage in the early 20th century. Sadly, Saint-Gaudens passed away weeks before the initial Indian Head Eagles were struck.

Other NGC-certified highlights included:

A 1915-S Panama-Pacific Octagonal $50 graded NGC MS 66 (Session 3, lot 3196) that realized $180,000

An 1853 US Assay "884" $20 graded NGC MS 63 (Session 3, lot 3202) that realized $132,000

A 1915-S Panama-Pacific Round $50 graded NGC MS 64 (Session 4, lot 4080) that realized $126,000

An 1860 Double Eagle graded NGC MS 64 (Session 4, lot 4065) that realized $120,000

An 1886 Gold Eagle graded NGC PF 67 Cameo (Session 4, lot 4087) that realized $120,000

An 1866-S No Motto Double Eagle graded NGC MS 61 (Session 3, lot 3176) that realized $99,000

A 1915-S Panama-Pacific Octagonal $50 graded NGC MS 64 (Session 4, lot 4081) that realized $93,000

An 1863 Eagle graded NGC AU 58 (Session 4, lot 4048) that realized $90,000

All prices realized include a buyer’s premium.

