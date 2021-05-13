Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) is pleased to announce that the NGC Registry will recognize and score coins evaluated by Certified Acceptance Corporation (CAC), starting May 19, 2021. This latest step reinforces the NGC Registry’s position as the hobby’s largest and most inclusive online coin collecting platform.

Collectors use the Registry to display their certified coins and compete with each other for recognition and prizes. They also use the NGC Registry to organize their collections, learn from the greatest collectors around the world and establish collecting goals.

Today, the Registry is more popular than ever, boasting more than 23,000 users, 280,000 registered sets, and 1.3 million registered coins.

Awarding points to CAC coins is only the latest collector-friendly upgrade to the NGC Registry. Past upgrades include adding the Registry to the mobile app, introducing an Autobuild Set feature to more easily create sets, and making US coins graded by PCGS eligible for competitive sets. NGC’s mission is to ensure the NGC Registry is the most fun and useful tool it can be, and it has invested millions of dollars in support of that goal.

Starting May 19, CAC coins can be entered into registry sets by simply using the Add Coin function, just like for any other coin. A set can have a mix of CAC coins and other coins. To distinguish CAC coins, a green or gold CAC icon will be displayed beside the coin’s grade.

John Albanese, Founder and President of CAC, commented:

“The NGC Registry helps collectors and dealers by offering an inclusive platform where they can organize and display all of their coins. NGC and CAC worked together to make the process of adding CAC coins to the NGC Registry as easy as possible, and I think collectors will be very pleased with the results.”

NGC Registry set categories have slots for each coin needed to complete the set. When a user adds a coin to a slot, it receives a point score based on its grade, relative rarity, and value. When it comes to scoring CAC coins, those with a green CAC sticker will receive a premium above the grade’s base score, and coins with a gold CAC sticker will receive an even higher score.

“The NGC Registry is all about being a fun, educational and inclusive place for collectors to showcase their coins,” said Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of NGC. “By serving the entire coin market and acting in the best interests of collectors, the NGC Registry has long been the world’s largest online coin registry.”

It's easy and free to participate in the Registry.

For questions about the NGC Registry, or to make a suggestion, please call 1-800-NGC-COIN (642 2646) or Registry@NGCcoin.com.

