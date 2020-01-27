<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CoinWeek editor Charles Morgan breaks down each of these coin viewing and magnification products and shows you what they look like in use.

If you’d like to examine your coins using these fine products, you can do so by following these links to their respective product pages at CoinWeek Supplies. Your purchase supports independent numismatic journalism and CoinWeek’s growing library of award-winning educational content.

Loupes and Magnifiers Discussed in this Video:

OptiVISOR is a precision binocular headband magnifier that permits unrestricted user efficiency while reducing eye strain—leaves both hands free and allows three-dimensional vision. Used by anyone whose profession or craft requires close accurate work. This product has an adjustable headband and can be worn over prescription or safety eyeglasses. Magnification: 3.5X. Focal Length: 4 inches.

Truly the finest magnifier Bausch & Lomb has to offer, this Hastings Triplet Magnifier incorporates three separate glass lenses, bonded together to form a compound lens to provide sharp, very distinct magnified images without distortion. A swing-away, nickel-plated case protects the lens and serves as a handle. Magnification: 7X. Focal Length: 1.5 inches. Diopers: 28D. Lens Diameter: 19.8mm.

A powerful magnifier at an affordable price.

This Bausch + Lomb magnifier provides versatility across a number of different applications and is ideal for hobby use where additional illumination is helpful. The large 4-inch diameter lens provides 2X power across the lens with a 4X power inset for close up detail viewing. Power for the LEDs is provided by one AAA battery (not included).

ESCHENBACH 3X6 PRECISION FOLDING MAGNIFIER 23MM 3X+6X=9X… $164.39 CoinWeek Editor Charles Morgan uses this product.

German precision guarantees a clear sharp, distortion-free image. Glass-fibre reinforced polyamide body closes to form a dustproof barrier. Precision optic achromatic color-fault-correcting system and aplanatic lens for a distortion-free image. Lens Size: 23mm.

5-megapixel resolution camera makes the smallest details visible on your computer screen. 10x – 300x magnification.

Easy to use: Simply plug into your USB port, install driver software from the provided CD-ROM, and you are ready to go!

Endless applications: Anti-counterfeit research, hobby, school, studies, archiving, online sales, and more. Creates jpg-files suitable as web images or for graphics software.

Versatility: Inspect objects on the screen, take photos, shoot short videos and store them on your PC or MAC.

Illumination: Lens surrounded by 8 powerful, adjustable white LEDs.

IMPORTANT NOTE: In the video, we show the Lighthouse High-Performance Digital Microscope is mounted on the Lighthouse Digital Stand.

Technical specifications: