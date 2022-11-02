Description:

The America the Beautiful Quarters Program debuted on the heels of the 50 State Quarters Program and its adjunct District of Columbia and Territories program.

Authorized by Public Law 110–456, the America the Beautiful National Parks Quarter Dollar Coin Act of 2008, called for the “issuance of redesigned quarters dollars emblematic of national parks or other national sites in each state, the District of Columbia, and each territory”.

Similar to the issuance order of the 50 State Quarters Program, America the Beautiful National Parks quarters are issued one per state, based on the order in which the selected site were first established as a National Park.

Obverse:

A modern reworking of John Flanagan’s Washington quarter design. Washington’s left-facing bust sits in the center of the coin. Flanagan’s initials “JF” is visible in the bust truncation. Wrapping around the top of the coin is the legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. To Washington’s left is the inscription LIBERTY. To his right, the motto IN GOD WE TRUST. The coin’s denomination wraps around the bottom of the coin, written as QUARTER DOLLAR.

Reverse:

The curving lanes of the Blue Ridge Parkway seen from the perspective of a driver as his/her car exits one tunnel and approaches another. The corpus flower, the state flower of North Carolina, grow along the roadside. Rocks and trees dot the mountainside. A thick semi-circular frame wraps around the coin. At the top of the frame appears the word BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY. At the eight o’clock position is the inscription NORTH CAROLINA. At the five o’clock position is E PLURIBUS UNUM. At the bottom, the date 2015. A wild turkey takes flight over a grassy field. To the left is a wooded tree line. Frank Morris’ initials “FM” appear at the on the road, above the “A” in CAROLINA. Joseph Menna’s initials “JFM” appear in the bed of cornus flowers above the “P” in PLURIBUS.

Designer(s): American sculptor John Flanagan’s work in the medallic and metal arts ranks him as one of the best artists of his generation. For generations of coin collectors, he is best known for his Washington quarter design. View Designers Profile . Frank Morris joined the U.S. Mint’s Aristic Infusion Program in 2012. View Designers Profile . Joseph Menna is a prolific sculptor, who joined the U.S. Mint in 2005. View Designers Profile .



Coin Specifications: