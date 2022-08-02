Ireland 2022 Dr. Kathleen Lynn €15 Silver Proof Coin

Paying tribute to Dr. Lynn’s political, medical, and social achievements

Sterling silver proof coin comes in presentation box with certificate of authenticity

Issue limited to 2,000 pieces

By Central Bank of Ireland …..



This limited edition commemorative coin pays tribute to Dr. Kathleen Lynn. Her pioneering work on behalf of children and the poor, and her work in politics all contributed to her life as a remarkable revolutionary.

She was born in County Mayo in 1874. Although this was almost 30 years after the great famine, poverty, disease, and hunger were still widespread throughout Ireland. Witnessing such misery affected her so much that at the age of 16 she decided to become a doctor.

Dr. Lynn’s work with Dublin’s inner-city poor convinced her of the need for a hospital to provide medical care and educational facilities for deprived mothers and children. This led to her, along with Madeleine ffrench-Mullen, setting up St. Ultan’s Hospital in 1919. The initial focus of the hospital was on treating sick infants and by 1937 it had become the specialist center for the BCG vaccination in Ireland.

Dr. Lynn was politically active during the 1913 Dublin Lock-Out, the 1916 Rising, and the War of Independence. She was chief medical officer of the Irish Citizen Army and a member of the executive committee of the Irish Women’s Suffragette and Local Government Association.

She died in 1955 and was buried in Deansgrange Cemetery, Dublin, with full military honors.

Designer

Daniela Fusco is an Italian medalist working in Rome. She has created several coins for the Vatican.

Coin Specifications

Country: Ireland Year Of Issue: 2022 Denomination: €15 Mintage: 2,000 Alloy: 92.5% Sterling Silver Weight: 28.28 g Diameter: 38.61 mm Edge: Reeded REV Designer Daniela Fusco Quality: Proof

