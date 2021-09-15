Perth Mint Coin Profiles - Australia 2021 Dragon 1oz Silver Proof Rectangular Coin

The Perth Mint is excited to release this 1oz silver Proof coin featuring the Chinese dragon in a unique rectangular format.

Depicted as serpentine-shaped creatures with piercing eyes, horns, whiskers, scales, and sharp claws, mythological dragons have been part of Chinese culture for thousands of years. Despite their fearsome appearance, they are revered as benevolent creatures with divine origins. Said to offer humanity guidance and protection, they symbolized the emperor’s sacred power and are still regarded as powerful omens of good fortune.

Each coin is struck by The Perth Mint from one ounce of 99.99% pure silver in Proof quality and is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 3,888 of the Dragon 2021 1oz Silver Proof Rectangular Coin.

Perth Mint Dragon Rectaungular Coin Design

The coin’s reverse depicts a striking image of a Chinese dragon with a tightly curled body. Included in the design is The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The coin’s obverse bears the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the 2021 year-date, the weight and fineness and the monetary denomination.

Presentation

The coin is presented in a contemporary latex case and is accompanied by an illustrated shipper and a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications