Perth Mint Coin Profiles - Tuvalu 2020 Chinese New Year 1oz Silver Coin

Chinese New Year is one of the most important celebrations for Chinese people across the globe. It is a time for families to reunite, as well as honor deities and ancestors.

During Chinese New Year and other traditional, cultural and religious festivals, the Chinese lion dance is performed to bring luck, fortune, and prosperity into a community.

Chinese folklore depicts the lion as a symbol of courage, stability, and prosperity. Incidentally, lions are not native to China. Dating back to the Han Dynasty (206 BCE to 220 CE) in China, the lion dance is traditionally performed to music made up of beating drums, cymbals and gongs to fend off ghosts and evil spirits thought to be afraid of loud noises.

The coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 1oz of 99.99% pure silver and issued as legal tender under the authority of the Government of Tuvalu.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 5,000 of the Chinese New Year 2020 1oz Silver Coin.

Perth Mint Design

The reverse of the coin features a colored representation of a Chinese lion dance with ancient Chinese coins, flowers, and lanterns. Also included in the design are the Chinese characters ‘恭喜发财’, a common phrase said to wish one a happy and prosperous New Year, and The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark.

The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the monetary denomination, the weight and fineness, and the 2020 year-date are shown on the coin’s obverse.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a clear latex display case with a black frame, packaged within a beautifully illustrated shipper and accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Designer(s):

Ian Rank-Broadley’s effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was chosen to appear on the coinage of the United Kingdom in 1998. His design began to appear on collector coins that year and became widespread starting in 1999 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Natasha Muhl is a designer and illustrator for the Perth Mint. She is drawn to natural motifs, such as animals, birds, gems, and ocean life ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications (per quadrant):