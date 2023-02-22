When considering whether to buy certified modern Proof coins instead of Proof coins in original government packaging, one must consider the long-term impact of environmental contamination on the coin’s surface.

In this CoinWeek video, we look at five two-coin 1986-S Statue of Liberty Centennial Commemorative Coin Proof Sets–featuring one of former United States Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti’s finest designs on the silver dollar obverse–and see firsthand the impact of long-term environmental exposure and how it affects silver and clad coins differently.

Editor Charles Morgan also shares some historical information about the Statue of Liberty restoration effort in the early-to-mid-’80s and how it led to the creation of this commemorative coin program – which happened to feature the first U.S. Proof commemorative in a base metal (the clad half dollar).

What do you think of these coins? What grades would you give any of them? Let us know in the comments field below. Until next time, I’m Charles Morgan for CoinWeek. Happy collecting!

* * *

