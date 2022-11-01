Mike Byers Mint Error News

By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……

1973-S Proof BRONZE Eisenhower Dollar

Broadstruck on Bronze Planchet

PCGS PR 62 RED CAMEO

UNIQUE

This unique and amazing 1973-S Proof Eisenhower Dollar was broadstruck on a 26g bronze planchet. Since it was struck by Proof Ike Dollar dies, the collar was set up to hold the 36mm diameter of the Ike Dollar planchet. It was broadstruck to the diameter of approximately 40mm, creating a cupped obverse and reverse.

After recently surfacing in an old-time collection of United States Mint errors, it originally was authenticated and certified by NGC as Proof 61 and was featured on the cover of Mint Error News Magazine Issue 61.

The pedigree shows it was from the Mike Byers Collection and also from David Frohman, an Eisenhower enthusiast who is well known for selling a Prototype Eisenhower Dollar in a Heritage Auction for $264,000.

It is fully struck with nearly perfect mirror surfaces and a Deep Cameo portrait. There are a few very light scratches visible on the obverse which appear to be ejection marks since it was broadstruck. This is considered one of the most spectacular mint errors known on a Proof Eisenhower Dollar.

* * *