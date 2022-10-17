Mike Byers Mint Error News - 2018-P Roosevelt Dime Struck on a Steel Planchet

By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……



2018-P Roosevelt Dime

Struck on a Steel Planchet

98% Iron / 1.5 Grams

PCGS MS 60

New Discovery

This is a fascinating new discovery. United States Roosevelt Dime off-metals are very rare. There are only a few known on copper or foreign aluminum planchets.

This 2018 Roosevelt Dime was struck on a full-size steel planchet weighing 1.5 grams. It is “as struck”, with blazing luster and no surface marks or distractions, and a weak strike due to the hardness of the steel planchet.

Major United States Mint errors dated 2010 through 2022 are very scarce. It is a rare event to discover a U.S. off-metal, die cap, or double-struck major mint error dated 2010 or later.

The only official U.S. coin struck in steel was the 1944 Lincoln Cent during World War II. To have a 2018 Roosevelt Dime off-metal struck on a steel (98% iron) planchet is a very exciting discovery and an extremely rare mint error.

