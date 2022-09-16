Mike Byers Mint Error News - Ike Dollar on Lincoln Cent Planchet

By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……



Ike Dollar

Struck on 1¢ Planchet (3.14g)

NGC PF 66 RED

This is an amazing Proof Ike Dollar struck on a cent planchet that is perfectly centered. The eye appeal is amazing since it shows the full portrait on the obverse, the eagle on the reverse, and is blazing red. There are only a few Proof Ike Dollars struck on cent planchets known. These are very rare and highly prized by Eisenhower dollar collectors and mint error collectors.

Proof coins are struck by technicians who hand feed the blanks into special presses. They are produced, examined, and packaged using extreme quality control. It is very unusual to find major Proof errors. A few broadstrikes, off-centers, double strikes (in collar), and off-metals have been known to be found in sealed Proof Sets. Proof errors are aggressively sought after by many error collectors.

A very small group of Proof errors recently came from a collection that was auctioned by the State of California. The United States Secret Service inspected and released this collection to the State of California determining that it was legal to own. The State of California then auctioned the collection and it has been dispersed since the sale.

* * *



