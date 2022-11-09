Mike Byers Mint Error News - Ike Dollar Overstruck by Cent Dies

By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……



1972 Eisenhower Dollar Overstruck by 1972 Cent Dies

PCGS MS 63

UNIQUE

* * *

This is a spectacular and unique Mint State Eisenhower dollar that was overstruck twice by 1972 Lincoln cent dies. A struck Eisenhower dollar was intentionally placed underneath two adjacent Lincoln cent die pairs and was struck. This created a “saddle strike” since the two Lincoln cent strikes were simultaneous.

There are a few intentionally struck Sacagawea dollars and State quarters known that were overstruck by cent dies. These overstrikes have been authenticated and certified by both PCGS and NGC.

I have been a rare coin dealer specializing in major mint errors, die trials, and patterns for 45 years. Having handled most of the world-class mint errors known, this unique Eisenhower dollar overstrike ranks at the very top of the list. It is the only known Eisenhower dollar overstruck by one or two cent dies and is in a category all by itself. This unique specimen was residing in a private major mint error collection and was previously unknown to the numismatic community.

* * *



