Mike Byers Mint Error News - Royal Mint Plaster for Great Britain 1983 One Pound Coin

Official Royal Mint Plaster for the Great Britain 1983 One Pound

Official Adopted Design by Eric Sewell

(Former Chief Engraver of the Royal Mint)

Approved by Queen Elizabeth II

Possibly Unique

One Pound Coin Plaster by Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……

This is a fascinating official Royal Mint plaster that was designed for the reverse of the new Great Britain 1983 One Pound coin. It is approximately 6.5 inches in diameter and features the heraldic royal arms. It is in near perfect condition and is possibly unique. It is an important part of Great Britain’s numismatic heritage and the minting process.

In July 1981, the decision was made to replace the old One Pound banknote with a coin. The design process for Britain’s first modern One Pound coin started with a competition for the reverse design. All entries were judged by the Royal Mint Advisory Committee (with the Duke of Edinburgh as president). This selected design was the creation of Eric Sewell, formerly Chief Engraver to the Mint, and it was later sent to Queen Elizabeth II for approval. Eric Sewell was a highly experienced Royal Mint engraver who was appointed Deputy Chief Engraver in 1960 and would later go on to be Chief Engraver.

1983 ONE POUND COIN DESIGN is notated on the back of the plaster.

* * *

