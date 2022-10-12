Mike Byers Mint Error News - Unique 1973-S Proof Ike Dollar Mated Pair

By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……



1973-S Proof Ike Dollar Mated Pair

Ike Dollar Struck on a 1¢ Planchet

mated with an

Ike Dollar Indented by a 1¢ Planchet

PCGS PR67 & PR67RB

This unique discovery is the only known mated off-metal and indented pair on any United States Proof coin. This mated pair is unique in several ways and is visually breathtaking. An Eisenhower Dollar planchet and a copper Lincoln Cent planchet were both in the collar at the same time and were struck by Ike Dollar Proof dies. The placement of the cent planchet was perfectly positioned in the center of Eisenhower’s portrait. Although there are a few other Eisenhower Dollar Proof mated pairs known, this one is the most visually dramatic.

Proof coins are struck by technicians who hand-feed the blanks into special presses. They are produced, examined, and packaged using extreme quality control. It is very unusual to find major Proof errors. A few broadstrikes, off-centers, double strikes (in collar), and off-metals have been known to be found in sealed Proof sets. Proof errors are aggressively sought after by many error collectors.

A very small group of Proof errors recently came from a collection that was auctioned by the State of California. The United States Secret Service inspected and released this collection to the State of California determining that it was legal to own. The State of California then auctioned the collection and it has been dispersed since the sale.

This unique mated off-metal and indented pair is the ultimate Eisenhower Dollar major mint error set and the ultimate Proof major mint error set.

