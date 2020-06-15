Unique Multiple Error Clad Ike Dollar Struck on Quarter Planchet

Also Features a 70% Reverse Indent by a QUARTER Planchet

All Ike dollar off-metals are highly prized by serious collectors of major U.S. Mint Errors and collectors of Ike dollars. The only two that are occasionally available are the Ike dollar struck on a Philippine 1 Piso planchet and the Ike dollar struck on a U.S. clad half dollar planchet. All other Ike dollar off-metals vary from scarce to rare to unique. They occasionally surface for sale and are competitively sought after.

The unique Ike dollar off-metal in this offering was struck on a U.S. quarter planchet. That is exciting since there are only six Ike dollars on quarter planchets known.

There is more to this mint error that propels it into the category of unique U.S. major mint errors. The reverse was indented by a U.S. quarter planchet, approximately 70%. Although the PCGS insert notes that it is indented by an Ike dollar planchet, that is incorrect. It has been indented by a quarter planchet! An Ike dollar that has been indented by a smaller planchet is in itself a rare mint error. There are a few Ike dollars known that have been indented by smaller denomination planchets on the obverse or reverse. The fascinating aspect of this unique Ike dollar is that it is an off-metal (on a quarter planchet) and indented by a smaller planchet (U.S. quarter). This combination is unique on this mint error.

In order for this unlikely mint error to have occurred, two quarter planchets would have had to enter the collar, both off-center on top of each other and both struck by Ike dollar dies. This would be an off-metal mated pair if the other matching piece survived. But after almost 50 years it has not been discovered.

This type of mint error sequence (off-metal and indented by off-metal planchet) is so rare that my research indicates that there are no known examples . This dollar on a quarter planchet and indented by quarter planchet would be the only known example.

There are examples of U.S. mint errors that are mated and one is also an off-metal. Three that come to mind are: A Proof Ike dollar indented and mated to a cent that sold for $40,250, A Franklin half dollar mated to a cent planchet that sold for $20,125 and a Jefferson nickel mated to a cent that sold for $7,475.

This unique Ike dollar belongs in a collection of U.S. major mint errors or in an Ike dollar collection.

