Mike Byers Mint Error News - Unique Proof Gilt Reverse Pattern 1831 Half Sovereign

Gilt Uniface Reverse Die Trial

NGC Proof 65 Ultra Cameo

UNIQUE & UNRECORDED

By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……



This is a unique and unrecorded Proof gilt reverse pattern for the 1831 Great Britain William IV Half Sovereign. The regular issue was struck in Proof-only and is rare.

This reverse pattern is not listed in any numismatic reference book, including Wilson and Rasmussen. It is also missing from every major Great Britain collection of gold and Half Sovereigns.

This unique die trial pattern was struck to test the new diameter, design, and new experimental equipment at the Royal Mint. The regular Proof-only issue was struck with both plain and milled edges. These were struck for the coronation of King William IV, who reigned from 1830 to 1837, and were included in the gold Proof sets that are extremely rare.

It is amazing that this Half Sovereign pattern was preserved for almost 200 years and is in gem condition. This unique and unrecorded pattern belongs in a collection of English Gold Coins and Patterns.

