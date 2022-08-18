2022 American Liberty Silver Medal on Sale August 18

The United States Mint will open sales for the 2022 American Liberty Silver Medal (product code 22DB) on August 18 at noon EDT. The Mint has limited production of this special medal to 75,000 units. There is no order limit.

The American Liberty Silver Medal series celebrates modern interpretations of the representation of American Liberty. The 2022 medal offers a bold and breathtaking representation of the determination and power of the passion for American Liberty.

The obverse features a wild American Mustang horse, bucking off a western-style saddle, evoking the throwing off of the yoke of British rule during the American Revolution. The horse is centered on a rising sun. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY” and “2022.”

The reverse depicts a dramatic view of an eagle about to land. The inscription is “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”

Struck at the Philadelphia Mint, this unique medal is one troy ounce of 99.9 percent silver, measures 1.598 inches in diameter, and has a Proof finish. Each medal is exquisitely crafted and hand-packaged in a black presentation box with a decorative sleeve and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

The 2022 American Liberty Silver Medal is priced at $75.00 USD. To set up a “Remind Me” alert for this product (product code 22DB), visit catalog.usmint.gov/american-liberty-2022-silver-medal-22DB.html. To view the Mint’s complete portfolio of silver medals, visit catalog.usmint.gov/medals/silver-medals.

