by Charles Morgan

One of the interesting sidestreets in numismatics that I have found myself fascinated by is the one filled with hundreds of medals struck by the FAO, the United Nation’s food and agriculture development and research organization. With more than 500 known medals in a program that spanned decades, FAO medals augment a huge catalog of coins that the organization promoted starting in 1968.

In this stream, I share some insights I have gathered about the market and the value of these pieces and I show off a number of medals that I have had the good fortune of adding to my collection.