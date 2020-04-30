<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At CoinWeek, we can’t wait for life to get back to normal.

So hungry for fast food are we, that CoinWeek editor Charles Morgan is contemplating the unthinkable- spending his valuable Chipotle Grill token in exchange for a FREE BURRITO.

Do you have one of these scarce tokens lying around?

It could be worth a lot more than a fully loaded Burrito with Guacamole.

Chipotle Mexican Grill began issuing these unusual numismatic items starting in 1998 and gave them out as an incentive program to select employees. The tokens are actually scarce and trade for significant premiums (over the cost of a burrito or burrito bowl) on online marketplaces such as eBay.

In this stream, Charles breaks down how he got his example and provides collectors with some tasty market insights into a few of the rarer dates.