Heritage is currently showcasing an auction featuring a fine selection of Certified Tokens and Medals. Open for bidding now, this auction concludes with a live session at 4 PM CT on August 22. A wide variety of material is being offered in this auction, and this auction features a particularly wide selection of Washingtonia.

An especially noteworthy medal featured in this auction is a (1781) Libertas Americana Medal struck in bronze, and housed in an oversized NGC holder due to its size (47.8mm diameter). Listed in the Colonials section of A Guide Book of United States Coins, the Libertas Americana medal is in fact one of the most famous U.S. medals, catalogued as Betts-615 and listed among the 100 Greatest U.S. Medals and Tokens. Its original mintage is believed to have been about 200 bronze medals, and about half of those are known today. Benjamin Franklin was the primary advocate and a creative force behind the medal’s design and Paris Mint production. This example displays solid About Uncirculated definition, with a few light, non-distracting pin scratches in the left obverse field. A bit of minor granularity exists at the legend, yet eye appeal remains along with rich-brown color.

Other notable tokens and medals featured in this auction include:

Bid on this auction until August 22 at Coins.HA.com.