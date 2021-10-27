High Relief Medals, Induction Ceremony Honor Superman Creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster

Large two-inch limited edition art medals commemorating Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the creators of Superman, one of the first comic book super-heroes, are available from the non-profit Jewish-American Hall of Fame on a first come-first served basis. These high-relief 3 oz art medals, designed by award-winning medallist Eugene Daub, have maximum mintages of only 150 bronze, 75 pure silver, and 35 gold-plated pure silver. These are offered for contributions of $50, $200, and $250, respectively.

Mention that you read about this in CoinWeek and you can get a 20% discount. You can order with PayPal using the email address [email protected] or by calling (818) 225-1348.

Background

Jerry Siegel was born on October 17, 1914, in Cleveland, Ohio. His parents were Jewish immigrants who had fled antisemitism in their native Lithuania in 1900. Joe Shuster was born in Toronto, Ontario on July 10, 1914. His father was from Rotterdam and his mother had come from Kiev. The Shuster family moved to Cleveland in 1924, where Joe became friends with Jerry in high school. They shared a love of science fiction, adventure fiction, and movies.

After developing the comic strip characters of Superman, Clark Kent, Lois Lane, etc., Siegel and Shuster began a six-year quest to find a publisher. Eventually, they sold their concept to the company that would become DC Comics for just $130. Superman began as one of several anthology features in the National Periodical Publications Action Comics #1 in June 1938. In 2021, a nearly pristine copy of this comic book sold for over three million dollars! The strip proved so popular that National launched Superman into his own self-titled comic book, premiering in the summer of 1939.

And the rest is history.

Induction Ceremony on Zoom

The induction of Siegel and Shuster into the Jewish-American Hall of Fame will be held on a Zoom webinar on Sunday, November 14, from 11 AM to 1 PM Pacific Time (2-4 PM Eastern Time). Featured speakers will include Don Boozer, Manager of the Literature Department at the Cleveland Public Library (home of one of the largest Superman memorabilia collections in the country); medallist Eugene Daub; Sam Asher, Executive Director of the Virginia Holocaust Museum (home of the JAHM plaques); and Mel Wacks, Founder and Director of the Jewish-American Hall of Fame.

To obtain a free invitation, contact Mel Wacks at [email protected].

