James MaloneBeach’s medal “Suffer the Children” has won the coveted 2020 AMY (American Medal of the Year) award, sponsored by AMSA (American Medallic Sculpture Association).

The announcement was made by Mel Wacks, chair of the committee of distinguished jurors ― Philip Attwood, President of FIDEM (Fédération Internationale de la Médaille d’Art); Dr. Ellen Feingold, Curator of the National Numismatic Collection, Smithsonian Institution; Cory Gillilland, former Curator and Deputy Director of the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution; Barbara Gregory, Editor of The Numismatist; Steve Roach, Editor-at-Large of Coin World magazine; Dr. Alan Stahl, Curator of Numismatics, Princeton University; and Dr. Benjamin Weiss, member of the board of directors of Medal Collectors of America.

The voting was very close, with two runner-ups ― Dan Kraus’s “Angus, Brookgreen Gardens Ambassador” and “Save our Planet” by Keiko Kuboya-Miura.

James MaloneBeach’s medal “Suffer the Children” is a dramatic reminder of the suffering of thousands of youngsters who have been separated from their parents, who are seeking asylum in the United States. It is 2” in diameter, made from mixed media. The medalist is willing to make a small number of similar pieces available to collectors for $250 plus shipping. MaloneBeach can be contacted at beachatbams@yahoo.com.

Dan Kraus’s “Angus” 4 1/2” bonded bronze uniface medal is expected to be available for about $150 at the Brookgreen Gardens shop (www.shopbrookgreen.com). Angus was the name of one of Anna Hyatt Huntington’s beloved Scottish Deerhounds ― and is the name of the newest Deerhound at Brookgreen Gardens. “Save our Planet” by Keiko Kuboya-Miura is 6” diameter, made from copper and gold foil. The medalist is willing to make a few duplicates for $2,000 each; interested collectors can email keikokmny@gmail.com.

All of the 36 medal entries by over 20 medalists will be pictured in color in the next issue of the AMSA Members Exchange. To obtain this issue and all others published in 2020, you can join by sending $40 (U.S. and Canada) or $50 (elsewhere) to AMSA, P.O. Box 1201, Edmonds, WA 98020. The AMSA website is www.amsamedals.org.

