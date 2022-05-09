Jewish-American Hall of Fame Offers Medal Honoring Ukrainian President Zelensky

100% of the profits will be contributed to help Ukrainians in their homeland and as refugees

The non-profit Jewish-American Hall of Fame has commissioned Jim Licaretz, a former sculptor-engraver at the United States Mint, to create a bold heroic portrait of Ukraine’s valiant President Volodymyr Zelensky for a limited edition of large 3 ½ inch art medals ― which are being offered to the public, with 100% of the profits being contributed to aid the embattled Ukrainians in their homeland and as refugees.

The reverse of the medal features Zelensky’s inspirational words “Our truth is that this is our land,” and the state seal of Ukraine. The quote is an excerpt from a speech, in which Zelensky said:

We are not putting down arms. We will be defending our country, because our weapon is truth, and our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children, and we will defend all of this.

Licaretz created the original model in resin using a 3-D printer. He then made a mold and will cast medals in bonded bronze, each of which Licaretz will hand finish.

Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky was born to Jewish parents on January 27, 1978, in Kryvyi Rih, then in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. Zelensky’s great-grandfather and his three great-granduncles died in the Holocaust.

Zelensky earned a degree in law from the Kyiv National Economic University. He then pursued comedy and created a company that produced films, cartoons, and TV shows including the TV series Servant of the People, in which Zelensky played the role of the Ukrainian president. In 2019, Zelensky actually won the Ukrainian Presidential election with over 73 percent of the votes.

No more than 199 Zelensky commemorative medals will be issued, each accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and a stand so that it can be proudly exhibited in a home or office. The cost is $150 plus $15 per order for shipping, with a limit of three medals per person. If all medals are sold, a contribution of about $15,000 will be made to help the Ukrainian victims of Russian aggression. To order, send payment to the non-profit Jewish-American Hall of Fame, 5189 Jeffdale Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364, or call (818) 225-1348, or pay with PayPal using the email address of [email protected].

