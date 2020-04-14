Latest So-Called Dollar Fixed Price List from Jeff Shevlin – So-CalledDollar.com ……



The latest fixed price list of So-Called Dollars is currently available from Jeff Shevlin, the “So-Called Guy”. The price list has over 100 certified and raw so-called dollars for sale, as well as world’s fair and commemorative medals. Dozens of exceptionally-rare and finest-known Dollars are offered for sale as well as inexpensive yet historically significant medals of interest to collectors that are new to this series. Each medal is individually described and priced. So-Called Dollars are U.S. historical medals approximately the size of a silver dollar.

Questions or comments? Contact Jeff Shevlin (So-Called Guy) at SoCalledGuy@Hotmail.com or (916) 955-2569. Information is also available on his web site www.So-CalledDollar.com.

* * *

New Book: From the Pacific Coast Expositions

The latest publication on so-called dollars by Jeff Shevlin and Bill Hyder – So-Called Dollars from the Pacific Coast Expositions – won awards at the American Numismatic Association (ANA) World’s Fair of Money as the Best Book of the Year on medals and tokens. We hope you order it and know you will enjoy reading it.

Q. David Bowers in his preface for the book states:

“With its captivating narrative, color pictures, and other details you will have an ‘I am here’ experience when reading about the expositions… I suspect this will be a dangerous book to own – for it might compel you to collect so-called dollars.”

Hardbound, 8 ½ x 11, 320 page, full-color editions are $59.95. A signed and numbered collector’s leather bound edition, limited to 100 copies, is available for $149.95. An exclusive commemorative medal will be encased in the cover of each collectors leather bound edition. Shipping is $4.50 per book.

Just Released: So-Called Dollar Collectors Pocket Price Guide

The annual So-Called Dollar Collectors Pocket Price Guide provides values for so-called dollars and is published in conjunction with the book So-Called Dollars from the Pacific Coast Expositions. Eight expositions were held on the Pacific Coast.

In addition to providing values for so-called dollars from the pacific coast expositions in grades EF-40, AU-50, MS-60, MS-63 and MS-65, the Pocket Price Guide has high quality photos of each type, rarity information and identifies all the various metal compositions they were struck in. There is a check box for each variety with room for notes so collectors can keep track of what they have and what they are looking for. Each year additional coins will be added to the Pocket Price Guide until all these coins are included.

Values for so-called dollars fluctuate just as values for U.S. coins fluctuate. Many factors influence their values and the Collectors Pocket Price Guide will be published annually to provide collectors and dealers with valuable pricing information. The Pocket Price Guide is $19.95; shipping is $4.50.

