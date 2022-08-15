Millard Fillmore Presidential Silver Medal Available August 15

The Millard Fillmore Presidential Silver Medal will be available for purchase directly from the United States Mint starting on August 15 at noon EDT. Fillmore was the nation’s 13th president, serving from July 10, 1850, until March 3, 1853.

The Department of the Treasury has a long-standing tradition of honoring each president of the United States with an official bronze medal struck by the Mint. The Mint is now replicating this series of medals in 99.9 percent fine silver, each measuring 1.598 inches in diameter.

The obverse design is by sculptor Salathiel Ellis and the reverse by artist Joseph Willson.

The obverse depicts a portrait of Millard Fillmore with the inscriptions “MILLARD FILLMORE,” “PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” and “1850.”

The reverse depicts a farmer, leaning upon a plow, and conversing with an Indian Chief, an American flag in the background, and above it is inscribed “LABOR,” “VIRTUE,” and “HONOR.” At the base “J.WILLSON” is inscribed.

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The Millard Fillmore Presidential Silver Medal is priced at $65 USD. To set up a REMIND ME alert for this product, visit catalog.usmint.gov/millard-fillmore-presidential-silver-medal-S813.html (product code S813).

To view additional medals in this series, visit catalog.usmint.gov/medals/presidential/silver-presidential-medals.

Presidential Silver Medals are also available for purchase via the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Enrollments work like a magazine subscription. Once enrolled, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

