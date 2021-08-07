Stack’s Bowers Galleries will be hosting an impressive display at the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) August 2021 World’s Fair of Money Convention in Chicago, August 9-13, 2021 at their bourse table 201/300. It will showcase the historical importance of the Libertas Americana medal and will feature two original Libertas Americana medals that Benjamin Franklin received on April 4, 1783, each bearing the earliest die state. Due to their early state, it is certain that Franklin presented them to the highest VIPs of the day.

Accompanying the exhibit are astonishing artifacts not seen for more than 200 years.

Following decisive victories at the battles of Saratoga and Yorktown, Benjamin Franklin wrote to United States Secretary of Foreign Affairs Robert Livingston:

“This puts me in mind of a medal I have had a mind to strike … representing the United States by the figure of an infant Hercules in his cradle, strangling the two serpents; and France by that of Minerva, sitting by as his nurse, with her spear and helmet, and her robe specked by a few ‘fleurs-de-lis.’”

Franklin’s vision of Liberty, in concert with the work of master engraver Augustin Dupré, resulted in the beautiful Libertas Americana Medal produced in 1783. This medal struck a chord with the people and nations of the world, and ultimately became the inspiration for the Flowing Hair Liberty coinage of the first United States Mint. Not surprisingly, it has remained the unanimous choice for the Number 1 spot among the 100 Greatest American Medals and Tokens.

The renowned expert staff of Stack’s Bowers Galleries will be available at Table 201/300 for consultation in all areas of numismatics for those attending the show. The firm’s impressive auction, featuring over 13,000 lots of United States coins, paper money, tokens and medals, ancient and world coins and world paper money, will be available for viewing by appointment. Please send inquires to info@stacksbowers.com.