The United States Mint will open sales for the U.S. Air Force One Ounce Silver Medal on August 16 at noon EDT. The medal is part of the United States Armed Forces Silver Medal Program, which honors the proud history and unique traditions of each branch of the Armed Forces.

Designs featured on this medal are emblematic of the history and mission of the U.S. Air Force. The obverse depicts a fighter jet pilot, flying alongside F-22 fighter jets with a stylized landscape below. The inscription is “U.S. AIR FORCE.” United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Paul C. Balan created the design, which was sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The reverse features a dynamic perspective of the three spires of the Air Force Memorial, with one of the spires piercing the border of the medal into the beyond. Surrounding the memorial are members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard in ceremonial assembly. The core values of the Air Force are inscribed around the border, with “INTEGRITY FIRST” in the top position, flanked by “SERVICE BEFORE SELF” on the left and “EXCELLENCE IN ALL WE DO” on the right. AIP Designer Jamie Franki created the design, which Ms. Hemphill also sculpted.

One-ounce medals in the Armed Forces Silver Medal Program are 1.598 inches in diameter and are struck in 99.9 percent fine silver. Each medal is encapsulated and comes with the Mint’s certificate of authenticity.

The U.S. Air Force One Ounce Silver Medal is priced at $65 USD. To set up a “Remind Me” alert for this product, visit catalog.usmint.gov/us-air-force-one-ounce-silver-medal-SAF1.html (product code SAF1). To view the Mint’s complete portfolio of medals, please visit catalog.usmint.gov/shop/medals.

The Armed Forces Medals are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the enrollment is canceled.

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.