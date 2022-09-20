The United States Mint will open sales for the 2022 U.S. Coast Guard Silver Medal One Ounce on September 26 at noon EDT. The medal is part of the United States Armed Forces Silver Medal Program, which honors the proud history and unique traditions of each branch of the Armed Forces.

Designs featured on this medal are emblematic of the history and mission of the United States Coast Guard.

The obverse design depicts a Coast Guard national security cutter at full throttle, speeding head-on toward the viewer. The inscriptions “U.S. COAST GUARD” and the Coast Guard motto “SEMPER PARATUS” (“Always Ready”) are arced around the upper border. The hull number identifies the cutter Hamilton, named for Alexander Hamilton. United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Richard Masters created the design, which retired United States Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso engraved.

The reverse depicts two iconic symbols of the Coast Guard: a life preserver ring and the racing stripe mark, which is found on almost all Coast Guard craft. The racing stripes are depicted with a heraldic hatching tradition to indicate color, with horizontal lines indicating the color blue and vertical lines indicating red. The Coast Guard emblem, which is part of the racing stripe mark, is also in the center. Inscribed on the life preserver ring are the Coast Guard’s core values “HONOR”, “RESPECT”, and “DEVOTION TO DUTY”. AIP Designer Thomas Hipschen created the design, which Medallic Artist Renata Gordon engraved.

One-ounce medals in the Armed Forces Silver Medal Program are 1.598 inches in diameter and are struck in 99.9 percent fine silver. Each medal is encapsulated and comes with the Mint’s certificate of authenticity.

The 2022 U.S. Coast Guard Silver Medal One Ounce is priced at $65 USD. There is no order limit. To set up a “Remind Me” alert for this product, visit catalog.usmint.gov/us-coast-guard-one-ounce-silver-medal-SCG1.html (product code SCG1).

The Armed Forces Medals are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the enrollment is canceled. Visit the website for details.

These products are also available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, Colorado 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and from the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St., NW, Washington, D.C. 20220. Please visit the Denver or Philadelphia websites because sales centers will be closed when the COVID-19 community level is HIGH to ensure the health and safety of our employees and the public.

Anticipated future releases in the Armed Forces Silver Medal Program include one-ounce medals honoring the U.S. Space Force.

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.