10 American Silver Eagles Worth Collecting

While you might not expect coins to differ that much from year to year, you might find it interesting to discover how differences that lie within the Silver Eagle series can impact their value. This might be hard to imagine to those who are familiar with the series as simply a bullion coin. But the truth is, the American Silver Eagle is a rich and rewarding series to pursue.

To explain why let’s take a closer look at what the American Silver Eagle coin is.

The Silver Eagle does not have as long of a story as other types of American currency, as it was initially struck in November 1986 as the first silver bullion coin officially created by the United States Government. This comparative newness does not mean, however, that the American Silver Eagle doesn’t have an interesting history.

But what compelled the U.S. to take the plunge and create this unique series of coins?

It all started with the 1985 Liberty Coin Act (Public Law 99-61). This act came about because, at the time, there was a large surplus of silver extracted from mines, and politicians in Washington were quick to help the mine owners. After the bill passed both houses of Congress, President Ronald W. Reagan signed the bill into law on July 9, 1985. This act allowed for the minting of a large number of $1 coins.

But these coins would not be any ordinary $1 coins. Instead, these coins would consist of 99.9% silver. This high percentage of silver is, of course, of high interest to both collectors and precious metal investors.

The obverse design of the Type One Silver Eagle was adapted from the design of a much older coin: the Walking Liberty half dollar, minted between 1916 and 1947. Created by German-American sculpture Adolph A. Weinman, the design of the Walking Liberty half dollar has long been considered one of the most stunning U.S. coins ever struck.

A Brief Dive into the History of the Silver Eagle

The first American Silver Eagle coin was minted in San Francisco at a minting ceremony. Presiding over the ceremony was Secretary of the Treasury James A. Baker III. At some point, he turned to the audience and announced “I don’t need a pick and shovel to start the San Francisco Silver Rush of 1986.”

He wasn’t wrong, and the American Silver Eagle soon became one of the most popular silver coins ever minted. Other coins soon followed in its footsteps, such as the American Platinum Eagle and American Gold Eagle coins. However, the Silver Eagle, even today, remains one of the most popular options because of its affordability compared to other more expensive bullion coins.

Since the coin’s creation in 1986, the Silver Eagle flowed from the San Francisco Mint until 1998. After 1998, the majority of Silver Eagle coins have instead been struck at the West Point Mint. This change likely came about because the West Point Mint had a larger capacity for production compared to San Francisco.

Certain Silver Eagles are valued by collectors for their unique production history or content. For example, some coins produced in certain years have different designs or silver content, distinguishing them from other Silver Eagle coins. We will discuss specific coins below.

10 Silver Eagles Worth Collecting

Some Silver Eagles are only worth a few dollars. But some Silver Eagle coins can be worth more than $10,000.

Several factors are involved, but one of the most prominent is the mintage. The United States Mint usually issues only a certain number of coins per coin. The lower the mintage (meaning there is a smaller number of coins), the higher the value of the coin.

Another factor is where the coins come from. Certain places such as the Philadelphia Mint might produce a small number of certain coins, making them rare compared to others.

Condition is also important when it comes to coin value. A grade of 70 is considered perfect, according to grading services. Of course, since most coins are not in perfect condition, those that are will be much more expensive.

Supply and demand, as well as the time a coin was minted, are also important factors. However, time is one of the less significant variables when it comes to coin price. Because one coin is older than another does not necessarily make it worth more.

Let’s take a closer look at 10 different American Silver Eagle coins worth collecting.

1986 American Silver Eagle

The 1986 American Silver Eagle is the first of its kind and sparked an obsession that is thriving today. All Silver Eagles consist of one ounce of pure silver and have a face value of $1.

The design consists of Lady Liberty on the obverse of the coin with the sun in the background. The phrases “Liberty” and “In God We Trust” are featured prominently. On the back of the coin, there are 13 stars, former U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti’s famous heraldic eagle, and a shield.

There should be a small “S” near the eagle, proving its origin from San Francisco. Since many of these coins exist, they hold the affordable price of $20 or so in perfect condition. However, if this coin is without a mintmark, it can be worth as much as $50.

2021 Type Two American Silver Eagle

The 2021 American Silver Eagle, while not one of the most expensive coins, is important because it marks the 35th anniversary of the program. It is also unique because of its change in design. Instead of the eagle and shield on the reverse side of the coin, an eagle in flight is portrayed instead.

This eagle carries an oak branch in its talons and its wings are splayed across the reverse side of the coin, making for an impressive design. Because of its unique design and its mintage, the 2021 Silver Eagle may be worth more in the future. However, the price of this coin currently hovers around $40 or more when sold in perfect condition.

2013-W (Reverse Proof) Silver Eagle

“Reverse Proof” refers to the fact that the fields of these coins are frosty compared to normally struck coins. The field of these coins may also be as reflective as a mirror. This adds additional value for collectors.

In 2013, not many of these Reverse Proof coins were made. Because of this, a 2013-W Reverse Proof Silver Eagle coin can easily be worth more than $100, usually around $120 in perfect condition. However, if the coin does not have a mintmark, it may be worth less than average.

2013-W (Enhanced Finish) American Silver Eagle

The 2013-W American Eagle Coin is not much different from the 2013-W reverse proof coin. However, there is one important change: the enhanced finish. The enhanced finish features a unique frosted appearance on the coin which is not very common.

Prices for the 2013-W Enhanced Finish Silver Eagle tend to hover around $100 or more.

1993-P American Silver Eagle

While the 1993-P American Silver Eagle may look like any other Silver Eagle coin, because of its mintage and Proof, it can be worth more than your average coin. The letter P on this coin represents that it came from the Philadelphia Mint. Not many of these exist, but since they are not one of the rarest coins on this list, they are also not the most expensive.

The value for these coins tends to range from $90 to $100. Depending on the condition of the coin, it may be worth more or less. Whatever the case, this coin is a favorite among coin collectors.

2011-S Burnished American Silver Eagle

The 2011-S Burnished Silver Eagle is special because it was created on the 25th anniversary of the Silver Eagle. Not many people know about the existence of this coin, especially in burnished form.

Unlike Proof coins, which are shiny like mirrors, Burnished coins have more of a matte finish. This coin has a very low mintage – among the lowest of any Silver Eagle coin, in fact. Because of these various factors, this coin can be worth up to several hundred dollars in perfect condition, sometimes as much as $400 or more.

2008-W American Silver Eagle Reverse of 2007

Starting with this American Silver Eagle coin, the value starts to rise. The 2008-W coin is unique for one very special reason. In the year before, American Silver Eagles had a unique font design on the reverse. This change in font specifically affected the letter “U” in “The United States of America” as well as the hyphen between the words “silver-dollar”. The details of this font are so slight that they would sneak past everyone except the most adept of coin collectors.

What makes the 2008-W Silver Eagle so expensive is that the font of the “U” and the hyphen are slightly different from the year before. Not many of these were minted, either. While the differences between the 2007 and 2008 Silver Eagles are slight, they are significant.

The 2008-W American Silver Eagle Reverse of 2007 can range from between $1,000 and $2,000 dollars, if not more when sold in perfect condition.

1990 American Silver Eagle

The 1990 Silver Eagle is the third rarest of all Silver Eagles. Today, few of them remain in perfect (MS-70) condition, which makes them even more valuable.

In the right condition, this coin can easily sell for $3,000, if not more.

1994 American Silver Eagle

The 1994 American Silver Eagle is just ahead of the 1990 coin as the second-rarest Silver Eagle. It is also the second-ever Silver Eagle to sell for five figures.

Examples of this coin, especially when in good condition, can sell for more than $10,000 if not $11,000.

1999 American Silver Eagle

Finally, we arrive at the rarest American Silver Eagle. Very few were minted, making it very difficult to obtain. A 1999 American Silver Eagle has previously sold for $13,000, making it one of the more expensive around.

