The United States Mint will accept orders for the 2023 American Silver Eagle Proof Coin (W) beginning on March 2 at noon EST. This one-ounce Proof coin is minted to demand, with orders limited to 25 coins per household for the first 24 hours of sale.

Produced at the United States Mint facility at West Point since 2001, American Silver Eagle Proof Coins are collector versions of the official American Eagle Silver Bullion Coins. These popular silver collectibles were updated in 2021 with a refreshed obverse and a completely redesigned reverse to mark the 35th anniversary of the American Eagle Coin Program.

Like its bullion counterpart, the obverse of the American Eagle Silver Proof Coin features sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. Using technological advancements in the design and minting process, the coin encompasses some of Weinman’s original details, which renders a closer reflection of his original vision, including the addition of his traditional artist mark. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “2023,” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.”

The reverse features an eagle as it approaches a landing, carrying an oak branch as if to add it to a nest. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “1 OZ. FINE SILVER,” and “ONE DOLLAR.” United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Emily Damstra created the design that retired United States Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso sculpted.

In addition to the redesigned reverse and enhanced design details on the obverse, American Silver Eagle Proof Coins are minted in high detail using new technology and include a reed pattern variation. The Mint benchmarked its efforts against anti-counterfeiting programs implemented by major mints around the world. These features will make the coins more difficult to counterfeit.

The 2023 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof (W) is priced at $80.00 USD. To set up a REMIND ME alert, visit here (product code 23EA).

Additional coins in the American Eagle Coin Program are available here.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of March 2, 2023, at noon EST.

About the United States Mint

The U.S. Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.