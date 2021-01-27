New Large-Format Book From ANA Reveals History Through American Coinage

Coin collectors and history buffs alike are sure to enjoy Past Tense, an entertaining, large-format book of author Rod Gillis’ colorful “Past Tense” monthly column, which appeared in The Numismatist magazine from July 2011 through March 2020. The book is available from the American Numismatic Association (ANA) for $21.95 USD, plus $4.50 for shipping and handling.

The beautifully rendered, 112-page softcover volume provides snapshots in time – beginning with Continental Currency in 1776 and concluding with the Westward Journey nickel in 2004. In addition to sharing obscure information about select American coinage, each page includes fascinating historical information from that year.

“Past Tense is a wonderful example of how coins help illustrate history and how history provides context to coin collecting,” says Doug Mudd, curator of the American Numismatic Association’s Money Museum.

With a foreword by Kenneth E. Bressett, editor emeritus of A Guide Book of United States Coins (the ubiquitous “Red Book“), Past Tense presents Gillis’ columns chronologically by subject date and alphabetically by denomination. A coin index at the back of the book helps readers quickly find their favorite denomination.

