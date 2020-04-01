In this video, CoinWeek Editor Charles Morgan gives an insightful rundown of the coin books that you need in your library to take your hobby to the next level. Each one of these selections contains money-saving insights, must-know insider information, and untold hours of inspiration for the numismatic enthusiast.
Price Guides:
U.S. Coins
- The Official Red Book: A Guide Book of United States Coins 2020 (Mega Red Deluxe Edition)… $27.48
- The Official Red Book: A Guide Book of United States Coins 2020 (Standard Version)… Starting at $8.78
World Coins
- Standard Catalog of World Coins, 1601-1700… $67.50
- Standard Catalog of World Coins, 1701-1800… $67.50
PAPER MONEY OF THE UNITED STATES. $40 – $60
STANDARD CATALOG OF WORLD COINS, 1901-2000. Over $50
WHITMAN ENCYCLOPEDIA OF MEXICAN MONEY — VOLUME 1
GRADING COINS BY PHOTOGRAPHS. $14.96
THE OFFICIAL ANA GRADING STANDARDS FOR UNITED STATES COINS. $14.95
MAKING THE GRADE. $30
