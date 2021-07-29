Antique Coin Boards News by David W. Lange – www.coincollectingboards.com …..

The entire collection of vintage coin boards assembled by David W. Lange is now illustrated at the Newman Numismatic Portal. They can be found under the category of Library/Image Collections/C.

Acknowledgment is made to Leonard Augsburger for coordinating the posting of images scanned and submitted by Lange.

David W. Lange is the author of the standard book on this area of collecting titled Coin Collecting Boards of the 1930 & 1940s: A Complete History, Catalog and Value Guide, and he has also written three more books detailing coin album publishers and their product lines. In addition to maintaining his own reference collection, Lange buys and sells these books and vintage coin boards through his website, www.coincollectingboards.com.

The author’s desktop, featuring Gramercy coin boards as his computer wallpaper. Photo courtesy David W. Lange

* * *

