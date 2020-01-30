<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CoinWeek Podcast #126: Collecting Medals in America

CoinWeek sits down with So-Called Dollars expert Jeff Shevlin to talk about the ebb and flow of medal collecting in America.

For generations, American communities commemorated important moments with the production and marketing of medals and tokens. These products were generally made to be appreciated by the general public, but collectors benefited from a hobby that was vibrant, contemporary, and evolving. With the advent of penny boards, American collectors turned their interest to collecting coins by date and by mintmark. Medals and tokens were still produced, but coins were king. This dynamic holds true to this day, but in recent years, we have seen a renewed appreciation for historic American medals, which tell a much different story of America than government-issued coins.

We tell some of those stories and talk about how today’s medals and tokens are different.

