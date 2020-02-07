<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CoinWeek Podcast #127: Coin Market Point/ Counterpoint (with Scott Travers)

This week on the CoinWeek Podcast, our guest is the legendary promoter of coin collecting, Scott Travers. I have known Scott for several years and we have had more than a few hours long conversations about the state of the market, the future of coin collecting, and our shared love for numismatics.

When I reached out to him a few weeks ago, I asked him to come on our air to talk about how the marketing of coins is different today than it was 30 years ago – a period we generally look back at and think was a golden time for the market – where selling certain types of coins was much easier than it appears to be today.

I’m not sure that Scott and I arrive at a consensus on this topic and I have to admit, this was one of the more difficult interviews that I’ve ever done for the podcast. Still, Scott’s information is expert and valuable and I hope that you leave this program with a few prompts for your own conversations with your collecting friends.

