CoinWeek Podcast #134: Rare Coin Market Holds Its Own (With Russ Augustin)

This week on the CoinWeek Podcast, we talk to Russ Augustin of AU Capital Management and RARCOA about the ways the COVID-19 crisis has shed new light on the importance of internet selling for the industry’s most active dealers.

Russ cut his teeth in the industry as an analyst with an edge due to his ability to see beyond the numbers. He sees the coin market holding its own despite the disruption. Recent auction results bare this out.

It’s a fascinating chat about coins and the coin market.

The CoinWeek Podcast is brought to you by PCGS, Professional Coin Grading Service – now offering Security Chip-Embedded Slabs to Protect Against Counterfeiting. Folks, even the most experienced numismatist is having a hard time telling which coins are real and which coins are fake. And counterfeiters aren’t stopping with just coins – fake slabs are being made overseas and sold to unsuspecting buyers in the US by criminals and rip-off artists. You need to protect yourself and your investment and that is why PCGS has debuted new NFC-enabled chips that provide an incredible barrier of defense. Know that the next coin you buy is the what it claims to be. Visit PCGS.com to learn more.

