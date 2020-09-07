<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CoinWeek Podcast #141: Precious Metals in Antiquity (with Mike Markowitz)

Mobile phone users. Stream this podcast for free by downloading the podomatic app or subscribe to the CoinWeek Podcast on iTunes.

Today on the Coinweek Podcast, CoinWeek Ancient Coin Series expert Mike Markowitz returns this week for another solo show. In this episode, Mike takes a deep dive into the nitty-gritty of gold, silver, and other metals as they were used to make coins in antiquity. Full of the technical details aficionados are looking for, the podcast is replete with fascinating historical tidbits and the odd tangent or two.

* * *

The CoinWeek Podcast is brought to you by PCGS.

This episode of the CoinWeek Podcast is brought to you by PCGS. PCGS is currently celebrating 50 Days of Summer Specials.

To learn how to take advantage of these exclusive offers and discounts on your next grading submission, visit www.pcgs.com.

* * *

CoinWeek is the #1 website online for news and information about numismatics.

For four years running, the CoinWeek Podcast has been recognized by the Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG) as the hobby’s Best Audio Program. CoinWeek has also won the NLG Award for the best Numismatic Website for six of the past seven years!

©2020 Collecting Media, LLC

Coinweek is the most advanced independent on-line media source for print and video Rare Coin and Currency news; with analysis and information contributed by leading experts across the numismatic spectrum.

More news and videos about coin collecting at CoinWeek.

