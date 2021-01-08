CoinWeek Podcast #146: Harriet Tubman Considered

After a year-long public campaign to redesign the $20 bill, Obama Treasury Secretary Jack Lew announced that a portrait of Civil Rights pioneer Harriet Tubman would replace the long-serving portrait of controversial president Andrew Jackson as part of the government’s observation of the centennial of Woman’s Suffrage.

The Trump administration took a different position and decided not to follow through with the previous administration’s plans. In 2021, Andrew Jackson remains on the $20 Federal Reserve Note, and proposals to honor Tubman, numismatically, have taken a different form.

Lost in the politics of it all is a woman whose impact on the American experiment went far beyond her involvement with the Underground Railroad. In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, we talk to Karen V. Hill, President and CEO of the Harriet Tubman Home. Karen has dedicated a tremendous amount of time and energy to sharing Tubman’s story and was instrumental in the Treasury Department’s quest to locate a portrait of Harriet to use on the proposed $20 bill.

We pay proper tribute to this great American next, on the CoinWeek Podcast.

* * *

* * *

