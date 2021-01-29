CoinWeek Podcast #149: Collecting Coins with Bulfinch and Rossi

CoinWeek Editor Charles Morgan got two of our newest writers, Chris Bulfinch and Tyler Rossi, to sit down and discuss how their childhood friendship–forged through their local scouting program–sparked a lifelong love of numismatics.

Bulfinch and Rossi have accomplished much as writers and are part of an emerging generation of younger collectors and experts that will carry the hobby forward.

This hour-long discussion gives you a seat at the table as Charles, Chris, and Tyler discuss their experiences with coins.

