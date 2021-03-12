<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CoinWeek Podcast #152: Completing a DANSCO 7070

In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, Charles Morgan and Chris Bulfinch talk to noted paper money expert Arthur Friedberg about the popularity of paper money collecting, how U.S. paper money designs would benefit from a complete overhaul, and how the Freidberg currency guide has changed the paper money collecting hobby forever.

