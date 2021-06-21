<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CoinWeek Podcast #160: Silver: America’s Historical & Political Metal (with Economist William Silber)

Silver is a confounding, confusing, and controversial metal, whose continued use in American federal circulating coinage from 1794 to 1970 was the central focus of competing visions of our economic system, a galvanizing topic for 19th century American Populists, and a metal whose role in American life is as confounding as it is sometimes maddening. In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, economist William Silber joins us to talk about Silver and how the white metal shaped America and the Modern World.

