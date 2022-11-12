<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CoinWeek Podcast #170: The Wreath Cent that went to Space

A 1793 Wreath Cent was sent to low earth orbit in 1965 and that begins an interesting story about the coin and the numismatic industry. CoinWeek editor Charles Morgan tells the story of a coin that he found while surfing an obscure recent auction catalog in this week’s episode of the CoinWeek Podcast.

