In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, Editor Charles Morgan speaks to Dana Samuelson, Former President of the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG), and Doug Davis, Director of the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation (ACEF), about the work the coin industry is undertaking to assist the United States Federal Government in fighting counterfeit coins.

You can visit the ACEF’s website here.

