For more than 40 years, numismatist Donn Pearlman has worked with major dealers and market makers to bring broad public attention to the many amazing stories that unfold in the coin-collecting hobby.

In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, Donn discusses some of the big projects he worked to promote, including the gold coins, ingots, and other treasure recovered from the SS Central America shipwreck site; the cans of gold coins of the Saddle Ridge Gold Coin Hoard; and the discovery of the lost Walton specimen 1913 Liberty Head nickel.

Donn also discusses writing the script for a coin-collecting documentary starring legendary American actor James Earl Jones. We also cover the demographics of the modern coin-collecting hobby on this podcast and how there are actually more younger collectors now than people think.

