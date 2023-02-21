<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, Editor Charles Morgan speaks to former United States Mint Director David J. Ryder. Absolutely nothing was off the table. Charles and David discuss Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s notorious trip to Fort Knox; whether we are struck with an “imperial” coinage; why eliminating the cent would me a mistake; how COVID-19 impacted the Mint’s ability to meet the nation’s coinage needs; whether the low mintage of the privy marked Eagles was a mistake; why the United States Mint decided to redesign the American Gold and Silver Eagles, and much more.

