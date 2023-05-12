Coronation £2 Coin, 50p Available in Silver From Pobjoy

The Pobjoy Mint announces the release of both a new £2 coin and 50 pence coin commemorating the historic event of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory.

The design on the £2 coin features an image of the Gold State Coach. The official emblem of His Majesty’s Coronation is incorporated into the design along with the date ‘6th May 2023’. The wording ‘Coronation of King Charles III’ appears at the top of the design with the wording ‘Long Live The King’ appearing at the base.

The design on the 50p coin features an image of Westminster Abbey. The official emblem of His Majesty’s Coronation is incorporated into the design along with the date ‘6th May 2023’. The wording ‘Coronation of King Charles III’ appears at the top of the design.

HM King Charles III acceded to the British throne on September 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, after 70 years of reign. The Coronation of HM King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort took place on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey and the Gold State Coach transported the royal couple as it is customary, adding another symbol to this historic royal event.

The Gold State Coach has been a splendid sight at royal coronations, jubilees, and events since it was built in 1762 to transport British kings and queens. It was designed by William Chambers and made by the coachmaker Samuel Butler. At 260 years old, it has been used at every coronation since that of George IV in 1821.

The coach is made of giltwood, which is a thin layer of gold leaf over wood and the interior is lined and upholstered with velvet and satin. It also features magnificent painted panels of Roman gods and goddesses by Giovanni Cipriani, rich gilded sculptures including three cherubs on the roof representing England, Scotland, and Ireland, and four massive triton figures above each wheel meant to represent Britain’s imperial power.

Westminster Abbey has been Britain’s coronation church since 1066. Before this year there had been no fixed location for the ceremony. The first documented coronation at Westminster was that of William the Conqueror on December 25, 1066. King Charles III is the 40th reigning monarch to have been crowned at the Abbey.

Issued on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory, the £2 coin has been produced in Bi-Metal and Proof Fine Silver while the 50p coin has been produced in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish and Proof Sterling Silver. Approved by Buckingham Palace, both coins carry an effigy of His Majesty King Charles III produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Presentation

The bimetallic coin is presented in a special colorful presentation pack. The Proof fine silver £2 coin is presented in a Union Jack box with Certificate of Authenticity. The cupronickel Diamond Finish 50p coin is presented in a special presentation pack. The Proof sterling silver 50p is presented in a Purple Box with a certificate of authenticity.

£2 Coin Specifications

Metal: .925 Sterling Silver; CuNi Diameter: 28.40 mm Weight: 12.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 175; Bi-metal: 1,950

50p Coin Specifications

Metal: .925 Sterling Silver; CuNi Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 175; CuNi: 1,950

Get in Touch

We'd love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

