ACEF Gives Counterfeit Training to Midwest Law Enforcement

The Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation (ACEF) recently conducted an eight-hour class, “Counterfeit Coin and Precious Metals Investigations” to 35 Kansas and Missouri local, state and federal law enforcement investigators. Participants in the ACEF seminar were shown examples of fake numismatic items during the training session held in the Kansas City suburb of Mission, Kansas.

“This educational program is one of the many strategic initiatives of ACEF to address the mass proliferation of counterfeit coins and precious metals within the U.S. marketplace,” said seminar co-presenter Doug Davis, ACEF Director of Anti-Counterfeiting.

“Chris Hersey, Senior Agent in the U.S. Treasury Department Office of Inspector General, and I prepared a comprehensive presentation designed to provide attendees with the skill set to thoroughly investigate counterfeit coin and precious metals cases and identify the tools and investigative resources provided by ACEF,” explained Davis, a former Texas Police Chief.

The class began with a basic overview of the numismatic and precious metals industry to familiarize attendees with the many complexities involved in numismatic and counterfeit crime investigations.

“By understanding the inner workings of these types of crimes the attendees gained the knowledge to identify clandestine activities of counterfeiters and targeted victims,” said Davis.

Topics included identifying major sources of counterfeits, distribution methods within the U.S., counterfeit diagnostics, identification of targeted victims, jurisdictional issues, and case development. The instructors utilized a display of counterfeit coins and precious metals to provide attendees with hands-on experience in identifying the different types of counterfeit coins and precious metals currently flooding the U.S. marketplace.

The class attendees identified various testing methods and tools available to detect counterfeits including a demonstration of the Sigma Metalytics Pro Verifier, and they learned about several current counterfeiting case studies.

The class provided the law enforcement professionals with the fundamental investigative techniques and resources, knowledge, and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during the investigation of crimes related to counterfeit coinage and precious metals. Attendees received a certificate of attendance and PCGS and NGC encapsulation samples as educational tools for other investigators within their respective agencies.

The continued success of ACEF depends entirely upon the support of the numismatic industry and community. ACEF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation and monetary contributions can be made online at www.acefonline.org/donate or by check to ACEF, 28441 Rancho California Rd., Ste 106, Temecula, CA 92590.

For additional information about donating, contact ACEF Executive Director Brueggeman at [email protected].

