Counterfeit Gold Coin 1907-S $10 Eagle

By Max Spiegel – Numismatic Guaranty Corporation ……

Most collectors associate chopmarks with the short-lived Trade Dollar series, which circulated extensively throughout Southeast Asia. Many merchants chopmarked the coins to show that the weight and fineness had been tested and met their standard.

Similar to chopmarks were the Arabic punches used in Middle Eastern countries in the mid-20th century, probably to denote the fineness of a gold coin. NGC recently received a submission with a counterfeit gold coin 1907-S $10 Eagle that had one of these Arabic punches.

During the 1960s and ‘70s a flood of counterfeit gold coins emanated from the Middle East and it is likely that this unusual counterfeit had its origins there.

The 1907-S is common in circulated grades, but even low Mint State examples carry a significant premium – the NGC Coin Price Guide reports values of $4,840 in MS 63 and $7,900 in MS 64. It is not a shock to see that a counterfeiter would target this issue, but the presence of an Arabic countermark is surprising.